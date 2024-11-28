AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan's total cholera cases now above 43,400
The total number of cholera cases in Sudan has risen above 43,400 so far, amid intense fighting and disruption of medical care access.
Sudan's total cholera cases now above 43,400
Cholera, a bacterial disease, typically spreads through contaminated water, causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration and can be fatal. / Photo: TRT World
November 28, 2024

Sudan on Thursday reported more than 43,000 cholera cases and 1,800 deaths in the war-torn country.

The health ministry said in a statement that 221 new cholera cases were recorded across eight states, including two fatalities, bringing the total number of cases to 43,490 and 1,187 deaths.

The cholera cases were registered in Khartoum, Al Jazirah, Al Qadarif, Kassala, Nile River, Northern State, White Nile, and Sennar, the ministry said.

Additionally, the ministry reported 15 new cases of dengue fever, raising the total number of infections to 8,008 and 16 deaths.

Over one year of fighting

Dengue fever, transmitted through mosquito bites, causes symptoms such as high fever, headaches, muscle and joint pain, nausea, and vomiting.

Cholera, a bacterial disease, typically spreads through contaminated water, causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration and can be fatal within hours if untreated.

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since April 2023.

The fighting has resulted in more than 20,000 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, according to estimates from the UN and local authorities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us