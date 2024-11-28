Sudan on Thursday reported more than 43,000 cholera cases and 1,800 deaths in the war-torn country.

The health ministry said in a statement that 221 new cholera cases were recorded across eight states, including two fatalities, bringing the total number of cases to 43,490 and 1,187 deaths.

The cholera cases were registered in Khartoum, Al Jazirah, Al Qadarif, Kassala, Nile River, Northern State, White Nile, and Sennar, the ministry said.

Additionally, the ministry reported 15 new cases of dengue fever, raising the total number of infections to 8,008 and 16 deaths.

Over one year of fighting

Dengue fever, transmitted through mosquito bites, causes symptoms such as high fever, headaches, muscle and joint pain, nausea, and vomiting.

Cholera, a bacterial disease, typically spreads through contaminated water, causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration and can be fatal within hours if untreated.

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since April 2023.

The fighting has resulted in more than 20,000 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, according to estimates from the UN and local authorities.

