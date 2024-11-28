BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
SA's financial stability outlook improves: Central bank
South Africa's financial stability outlook has improved following successful elections, reduced power cuts, among other factors.
SA's financial stability outlook improves: Central bank
South Africa has also had eight months of uninterrupted power supply, after years of rolling blackouts. / Photo: Reuters
November 28, 2024

The outlook for financial stability in South Africa has improved following successful elections, reduced power cuts, and the expectation of lower interest rates, the central bank said on Thursday.

The coalition government formed in June after the governing African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in 30 years has markedly improved investor sentiment.

The rand has strengthened against the US dollar and remains the only emerging market currency to have done so this year.

South Africa has also had eight months of uninterrupted power supply, after years of rolling blackouts of up to 10 hours a day.

Investment confidence

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is also well into its rate cutting cycle, reducing its main lending rate by another 25 basis points to 7.75% earlier this month, with analysts forecasting more cuts from next year.

In the second edition of its Financial Stability Review (FSR), a biannual health check of the financial system, the central bank said risks remained, many of them structural.

"The perpetual risks to financial stability include persistently low and inequitable domestic economic growth, the impact of climate change on the financial sector and the ever-present threat of a cyber-incident with systemic impact," it said.

In addition, ratings agencies have kept South Africa at sub-investment grade for years, although a recent upward revision of the outlook by S&P Global has boosted confidence.

Capital holdings

To bolster the long term stability of the financial sector, the SARB is requiring banks to build up additional capital buffers from January 2025.

Banks will have to increase their capital holdings by 1%, with the central bank able to tap these funds in periods of stress.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us