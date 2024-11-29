Friday, November 29, 2024

11:35 GMT —Israeli strikes kill at least 8 more Palestinians across Gaza

Israeli forces have killed at least eight Palestinians, including five members of one family, in separate air strikes across Gaza.

In one attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp, five people were killed.

Palestinian authorities also reported that three others were killed in a separate strike in the western part of Gaza City.

11:00 GMT — Israeli military prohibits Lebanese residents from moving south

Lebanese residents are prohibited from moving south to a line of villages and their surroundings until further notice, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X.

Israel said it opened fire on Thursday towards what it called "suspects" with vehicles arriving at several areas in the southern zone, saying it was a breach of the truce, which came into effect on Wednesday.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah in turn accused Israel of violating the deal. "The Israeli enemy is attacking those returning to the border villages," Fadlallah told reporters, adding "There are violations today by Israel, even in this form".

09:50 GMT —Israel kills 4 Palestinians in air strike on Khan Younis

Israel has killed at least four Palestinians and wounded many others in its air strike targeting a tent housing displaced people in Khan Younis in southern besieged Gaza.

Israeli aircraft targeted a tent behind Abu Matar Mosque, killing four people, including a child, and wounding several others, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

08:30 GMT — Palestinians in north Gaza describe 'real-life horror movie'

Palestinians in Gaza described a "real-life horror movie" in the blockaded enclave's north as Israeli air strikes continued across the besieged Palestinian territory.

"We are living in a real-life horror movie; the situation is indescribable; the Israeli bombing doesn't stop from the air or on the ground," said Umm Ahmad Lubbad, 52, from Beit Lahia.

She told the AFP news agency by phone that she was scared to leave her house but that she would go if the Israeli army ordered people to evacuate their homes.

06:00 GMT — Israeli minister calls for resettlement in Palestine's Gaza after ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

An Israeli minister has called for the reestablishing of settlements in besieged Gaza after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

"Jewish settlement here is the answer to the horrific massacre (October 7)," Housing and Construction Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf said on X, sharing photos from a visit to the Netzarim area in central Gaza, which separates northern Gaza from the south.

The far-right minister also framed the resettlement initiative as a direct response to the ICC's arrest warrants, which accuse Netanyahu and Gallant of war crimes and crimes against humanity during Israel's ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.

