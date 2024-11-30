WORLD
Live update: 15 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza amid escalation
Israel's war in Gaza — now in its 421st day — has killed at least 44,363 Palestinians and left more than 105,070 wounded. In Lebanon, Israel has agreed to a ceasefire deal after killing 3,961 people since October 2023.
A view of the destroyed vehicle following the Israeli army targeted the vehicle carrying aid workers of the US-based international aid organisation World Central Kitchen (WCK) in an attack on Salah ad-Din Street in Khan Yunis, Gaza on November 30, 2024. / Photo: AA
November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024

08:11 GMT — At least 15 Palestinians, including three World Central Kitchen employees, were killed and several others injured as Israeli forces intensified their strikes across various areas of Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu Agency that seven Palestinians, including three employees of World Central Kitchen, were killed in an Israeli air strike targeting a vehicle and a group of civilians in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In Gaza City, seven people were killed when an air strike targeted a home in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense.

Rescue teams are continuing their search for six missing individuals believed to be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed house, it added.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli army vehicles stationed in the Al-Saftawi area in northwest Gaza opened fire at residential homes, though no injuries were immediately reported.

In northern Gaza, one Palestinian was killed when an Israeli drone fired a bomb near Halima Al-Saadia School in Jabalia, medical sources said.

More updates 👇

08:40 GMT — Israeli military says intercepts drone approaching 'from the east'

The Israeli military said that it had intercepted a drone approaching the country from the east.

"A short while ago, an Israeli Navy missile boat intercepted a UAV that was approaching Israeli territory from the east," it said in a statement.

02:00 GMT — 105 demonstrations held in 48 Moroccan cities in support of Gaza

A total of 105 demonstrations were held Friday in 48 Moroccan cities to denounce Israeli attacks and show solidarity with Gaza.

Thousands gathered in public squares in response to calls from civil society organizations, including the Moroccan Commission for Advocating the Nation's Causes.

The protests reflected widespread outrage and unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Under the banner of "Stop the Genocide in Gaza," participants carried Palestinian flags and condemned Israeli aggression while voicing solidarity with the people of Gaza.

For our live updates from Thursday, November 29, 2024, click here.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
