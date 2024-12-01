Sunday, December 1, 2024

1230 GMT — Gaza death toll climbs above 44,400

At least 47 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,429, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 105,250 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 47 people and injured 108 others in six massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

0945 GMT — 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli 'massacres' in past 24 hours

Around 100 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli "massacres" during the past 24 hours across Gaza, according to the Palestinian Civil Defence.

Seven people, including two children, were killed in Israeli attacks across war-torn Gaza, medics said.

A medical source told Anadolu Agency that four Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling targeting a group of civilians in the Shaboura refugee camp in the southern city of Rafah.

Two children lost their lives and several people were injured when an Israeli helicopter hit a tent sheltering displaced families in Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, the same source said.

In central Gaza, one Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the Al-Mufti area, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, paramedics said.

0715 GMT — 4 Israelis injured during shelter rush after missile launch from Yemen

Four Israelis sustained minor injuries while rushing to bomb shelters after a missile was launched from Yemen toward central Israel.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation stated that the army intercepted the missile before it reached Israeli airspace.

"Four individuals suffered minor injuries while heading to shelters as sirens sounded in central Israel," it added.

0450 GMT — Sirens sound in central Israel following launch from Yemen

The Israeli military said that a projectile launched from Yemen was intercepted before it crossed into Israeli territory.

The military earlier said sirens had sounded in a number of areas in central Israel following a launch from Yemen.

The Houthis have fired missiles and drones at Israel repeatedly in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians, since the Israeli brutal war on besieged Gaza began in 2023.

2300 GMT — Qassam Brigades broadcast message from Israeli-American hostage to Trump

Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video that featured an Israeli hostage with US citizenship in Gaza addressing US President-elect Donald Trump.

"To President Trump, I am an American-Israeli citizen currently held captive in Gaza. As an American, I have always believed in the power of the United States, and now I am sending my message," Eden Alexander said in the video.

"Please use your influence and the full power of the United States to negotiate for our freedom. Every day here feels like an eternity, and the pain within us grows from day to day. Please do not make the same mistake Joe Biden has been doing,” he said. "The weapons he has sent are now killing us, and the unlawful sieges are now starving us. I don’t want to end up dead.”

Tel Aviv holds more than 10,000 Palestinians in its prisons. Estimates are that there are 101 Israeli captives in Gaza. Hamas announced that dozens of the captives were killed in random Israeli air strikes.

