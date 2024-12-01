Rescue workers have yet to find nearly 200 people who are missing one day after a boat capsized in Kogi State in Nigeria, an official told Anadolu on Saturday.

Suleiman Makana, a spokesperson for the National Inland Waterway Authority, said rescue and emergency workers deployed to the Dambo-Ebuchi stretch of the River Niger where the boat capsized on Friday have not recovered any victim – dead or alive.​​​​​​​

"We are yet to recover any of the passengers from the river. Search and rescue are still going on," said Makama.

He said the government would continue operations in the days ahead.

Nearly 200 passengers, mostly women traders, farmers and locals who boarded a boat from the north central state early Friday, are missing after their overloaded boat overturned metres from their destination.

