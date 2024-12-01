AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Search ongoing for 200 boat accident victims in Nigeria
Authorities in Nigeria continue to search for 200 victims after a boat they were travelling on capsized in the central state of Kogi on Friday.
Search ongoing for 200 boat accident victims in Nigeria
Nearly 200 passengers, mostly women traders, farmers and locals who boarded a boat from Nigeria's north-central state on November 29, 2024, are missing. / Photo: AP Archive
December 1, 2024

Rescue workers have yet to find nearly 200 people who are missing one day after a boat capsized in Kogi State in Nigeria, an official told Anadolu on Saturday.

Suleiman Makana, a spokesperson for the National Inland Waterway Authority, said rescue and emergency workers deployed to the Dambo-Ebuchi stretch of the River Niger where the boat capsized on Friday have not recovered any victim – dead or alive.​​​​​​​

"We are yet to recover any of the passengers from the river. Search and rescue are still going on," said Makama.

He said the government would continue operations in the days ahead.

Nearly 200 passengers, mostly women traders, farmers and locals who boarded a boat from the north central state early Friday, are missing after their overloaded boat overturned metres from their destination.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us