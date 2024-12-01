AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mali kills senior rebel commander in drone strike
Malian army has killed a senior rebel commander and "other terrorists" in a drone strike in the northern part of the country.
Mali kills senior rebel commander in drone strike
Separatist groups from northern Mali, largely dominated by ethnic Tuaregs, launched a rebellion against the government in 2012. / Photo: AFP / Others
December 1, 2024

Mali's government said on Sunday it had killed a senior Tuareg rebel commander and other rebels in a drone strike on a town in the north of the country.

A Reuters journalist in Tinzaouaten on the border with Algeria witnessed the strike on the town, which is under the control of a rebel coalition known as the Permanent Strategic Framework for the Defence of the People of Azawad (CSP-DPA).

Tuareg factions had been meeting in Tinzaouaten this week to form a unified political and military structure.

"Several CSP cadres were killed, including the notorious Fahad Ag Almahmoud," Chodi Ag, a mission manager at Mali's communications ministry, said on Facebook.

'Other terrorists' also killed

Separatist groups from northern Mali, largely dominated by ethnic Tuaregs, launched a rebellion against the government in 2012, which was later subsumed into an insurgency by militant groups linked to al Qaeda.

A 2015 peace agreement between the government and rebels collapsed in July this year and triggered renewed fighting, including a fierce battle a round Tinzaouaten that killed dozens of Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner mercenaries.

Almahmoud was a key member of the CSP alliance. He ensured coordination between its factions and represented them in discussions with authorities about the peace agreement.

A military source who did not wish to be identified said strikes on Tinzaouaten had killed Almahmoud and other "terrorist leaders."

Drone strikes

The army has not officially commented on the attack.

Multiple drone strikes since the July conflict have killed dozens of civilians in Tinzaouaten, including children, docto rs and residents.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us