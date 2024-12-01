SPORTS
Fidan, Blinken discuss regional issues in telephone call
In a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasised Türkiye’s commitment to regional stability, calling for reduced tensions in Syria, a permanent ceasefire in Lebanon, and immediate humanitarian aid for Gaza.
Minister Fidan underscored Türkiye’s opposition to any actions that could exacerbate instability in the region, emphasising the importance of reducing tensions. / Photo: AA Archive
December 1, 2024

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has spoken with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on December 1, addressing key regional developments, according to sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the discussion, the situation in Syria took centre stage. Minister Fidan underscored Türkiye’s opposition to any actions that could exacerbate instability in the region, emphasising the importance of reducing tensions.

He highlighted the need to finalise the political process between the Syrian regime and the opposition to ensure lasting peace and tranquility. Fidan also reiterated Türkiye’s firm stance against terrorist activities targeting the country and Syrian civilians.

The conversation also touched on the fragile situation in Lebanon. Fidan called on Israel to fulfill its commitments to ensure the permanence of the ceasefire in Lebanon. Regarding Gaza, he stressed the urgency of establishing a ceasefire and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

Additionally, issues related to Ukraine and the South Caucasus were discussed, reflecting the broader agenda of Türkiye-US diplomatic engagement.

SOURCE:TRT World
