Monday, December 2, 2024

1225 GMT — At least 37 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, pushing up the overall death toll since last year to 44,466, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 105,358 others were wounded in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 37 people and injured 108 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1219 GMT — Two killed in Israeli strikes despite truce: Lebanon

At least two people have been killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire, Lebanese authorities said.

One person was killed in an Israeli air attack on the southern Lebanese town of Marjayoun, about 10 km (six miles) from the border with Israel, Lebanon's Health Ministry said.

Lebanon's state security said an Israeli drone strike had killed a member of its force while he was on duty in Nabatieh, 12 km from the border. State security called it a "flagrant violation" of the truce.

1216 GMT — Lebanon asks ceasefire committee to oblige Israel to stop breaches

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has asked the committee supervising the ceasefire with Israel to oblige Israel to stop ceasefire violations and withdraw from the Lebanese territories, his office said in a statement on Facebook.

1102 GMT — Situation in Gaza 'appalling and apocalyptic': UN

The United Nations chief has said the situation in war-torn Gaza was "appalling and apocalyptic", warning conditions faced by Palestinians in the territory may amount to the "gravest international crimes".

In remarks read out on his behalf at a Cairo conference aimed at increasing humanitarian aid, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community to "build a foundation for sustainable peace in Gaza and across the Middle East".

1052 GMT — Egypt renews rejection of Israeli military presence at Gaza corridors

Egypt has renewed its rejection of Israeli military presence at the Rafah crossing and Philadelphi Corridor on the border with Gaza.

"Egypt rejects the Israeli military presence on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor, and the obstruction of humanitarian aid,” Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said during a meeting in Cairo with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on the sidelines of a conference for Gaza humanitarian response.

1027 GMT — UN says Gaza has the most child amputees per capita globally

The United Nations has said that Gaza now has the highest number of child amputees per capita in the world, after more than a year of Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave.

"Gaza now has the highest number of children amputees per capita anywhere in the world —- many losing limbs and undergoing surgeries without even anaesthesia," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in remarks read out by his deputy at a Cairo conference aimed to accelerate humanitarian aid to the Gaza.

1019 GMT — Lebanese soldier wounded in Israeli drone strike despite ceasefire

A Lebanese soldier was wounded in an Israeli drone strike in Hermel in eastern Lebanon despite a ceasefire deal, Lebanese media has said.

A drone hit a Lebanese bulldozer while carrying out some work inside the Abbara military site in the Hosh Sayyed Ali-Hermel area, the state news agency NNA reported.

09:00 GMT — Hamas, Fatah discuss Egyptian proposals for border reopening

The Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) has said it is holding discussions in Cairo with the resistance group Hamas on Egyptian proposals regarding the reopening of the Rafah border crossing.

"Fatah is keen on an immediate end to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, expediting aid delivery and initiating reconstruction,” a Fatah official, Abdullah Abdullah, told Anadolu.

"A Fatah delegation is present in Cairo discussing with a Hamas delegation Egyptian proposals related to reopening the Rafah border crossing (between Gaza and Egypt) and having the Palestinian Authority manage it on the Palestinian side," he said.

08:00 GMT — Israeli shelling kills Palestinian in central Gaza

A Palestinian young man was killed after Israeli artillery shelling east of Deir al-Balah.

WAFA reported that Sabri Hassan al-Masdar, 25, was killed after heavy shelling by the occupation artillery east of the town of al-Masdar east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

07:301 GMT — Britain ups Gaza aid ahead of donor conference

Britain will provide an additional 19 million pounds ($24 million) in humanitarian aid to Gaza, the international development minister has said, calling for Israel to give greater access ahead of a key conference on the conflict.

"Gazans are in desperate need of food, and shelter with the onset of winter," the minister, Anneliese Dodds, said in a statement as she headed for a three-day visit to the region, including an international conference in Cairo Monday on the Gaza Strip's aid needs.

"The Cairo conference will be an opportunity to get leading voices in one room and put forward real-world solutions to the humanitarian crisis," she added.

06:10 GMT — Muslim scholars urge support for Gaza, rebuilding Lebanon

The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has called to support the Lebanese people in reconstruction efforts while stressing the importance of continued support for Gaza.

This came in a statement issued after IUMS’ Board of Trustees meeting on Saturday and Sunday in the Qatari capital Doha.

The statement urged "the scholars of the Muslim Ummah, its elites and components to fulfil their roles and strengthen their presence in advancing the Islamic civilizational project."

For our live updates from Sunday, December 1, 2024, click here.