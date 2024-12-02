Namibia's Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72, is on course to presidential victory as half of the casted ballots show she is above the required threshold of 50%.

Results from 60 out of Namibia's 121 constituencies show that Nandi-Ndaitwah of the ruling SWAPO party has 54.2% of the vote, followed by Panduleni Itula of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) party at 27.6%.

Bernadus Swartbooi of the Landless People's Movement (IPM) party is third with 6.3% of the vote, provisional results released by Namibia's electoral agency showed on Monday.

McHenry Venaani of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) party has 4.7% of the vote to come fourth, and Job Amupanda of the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) party has 1.9% of the vote to come fifth.

'Will not recognise outcome'

Ten other presidential candidates have a combined total of 5.3% of the vote. From the counted votes, the country's voter turnout stood at 74.2%.

A candidate requires more than 50% of the vote to win the election in the first round, failure to which, a run-off between the two top contestants is held.

Nearly 1.5 million Namibians registered to vote in the November 27 elections, which were marred by delays and logistical challenges, resulting in the extension of voting to November 30.

Opposition candidate Itula has said he "will not recognise" the electoral outcome, alleging that the extended voting amounted to "voter suppression" by the ruling SWAPO administration.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia maintains the results it is publishing are accurate.

