WORLD
3 MIN READ
Live Updates: Israel strikes southern Lebanon villages, kills 9 people
Israel's war in Gaza — now in its 424th day — has killed at least 44,466 Palestinians and left more than 105,358 wounded. In Lebanon, Israel has agreed to a ceasefire deal after killing 3,961 people since October 2023.
Live Updates: Israel strikes southern Lebanon villages, kills 9 people
Members of civil defence remove bodies of people killed from a temporary cemetery to be taken for burial in their home town and villages, after a ceasefire between the two, in Tyre / Photo: Reuters
December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

06:22 GMT — Israel has struck southern Lebanon villages, killing nine people amid a fragile ceasefire violated by Tel Aviv.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said the strikes killed five people and wounded two in the village of Haris "in an initial toll", while in the village of Tallous, another four people were killed and one wounded.

05:30 GMT — Gaza urges UNRWA to resume aid shipments despite Israeli blockades

The Gaza Government Media Office urged the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) to reverse its decision to suspend aid shipments to besieged Gaza through the Karem Abu Salem border crossing.

"We are pausing the delivery of aid through Kerem Shalom, the main crossing point for humanitarian aid into Gaza. The road out of this crossing has not been safe for months," said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in a statement.

The Gaza government called on UNRWA to enhance aid deliveries to the blockaded territory, emphasising the worsening humanitarian conditions, particularly acute food shortages. It urged the agency to explore alternate, safer routes for delivering supplies.

04:23 GMT — US senator says Israel is ethnically cleansing Gaza

US Senator Bernie Sanders has said Israel "is committing war crimes and ethnic cleansing in Gaza."

The Vermont lawmaker said he agreed with a former top Israeli general and defence minister, Moshe Yaalon, who accused the government of ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza, where the army has sealed off the towns of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya and the Jabaliya refugee camp and allowed almost no humanitarian aid to enter.

"You don't fight terrorism by starving people & killing tens of thousands of civilians," Sanders said in a post on social media.

03:17 GMT — Israel tells residents to leave areas of south Gaza

Israel gave an ultimatum of residents of some areas in southern besieged Gaza to flee, claiming resistance groups fire rockets from there.

"Terrorist organisations are once again firing rockets towards the State of Israel from your area," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post in Arabic on X, addressing residents of the Khan Younis area.

"For your safety, you must evacuate the area immediately and move to the humanitarian zone," he said, sharing a map of the area in question.

For our live updates from Monday, December 2, 2024, click here.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us