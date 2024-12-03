AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Fighting resumes in eastern DRC after fragile ceasefire
Fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels has resumed in eastern DRC.
Fighting resumes in eastern DRC after fragile ceasefire
In early November, the United States said it was "gravely concerned" by ceasefire violations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by M23 rebels. / Photo: Reuters
December 3, 2024

Fighting resumed in eastern DR Congo on Monday, again violating a ceasefire, the M23 rebel group and Congolese army said, casting doubt on whether the M23 group will cease its offensive after the withdrawal of Rwandan troops.

The Tutsi-led M23 group has been waging a renewed insurgency in the Central African country's east since 2022. Congo and the United Nations accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the group with its own troops and weapons. Rwanda denies this.

However, UN experts said in July that Rwanda does have between 3,000 and 4,000 government forces deployed in eastern Congo, operating alongside the M23 rebel group.

At a meeting on November 25, the foreign ministers of Congo and Rwanda agreed on the terms and conditions of the disengagement of those Rwandan forces.

Upholding a ceasefire

M23 confirmed the resumption of fighting on Tuesday, following a similar announcement by the Congolese army on Monday.

The Congolese and Rwandan presidents are due to meet on December 15, according to an announcement on Monday by state news in Angola, which has been mediating the conflict. It would be their first official meeting since 2023.

In a statement on November 30, the rebels said they were upholding a ceasefire agreed in March 2023, despite not being involved in the current talks between Rwanda and Congo.

In early November, the United States said it was "gravely concerned" by ceasefire violations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by M23 rebels.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us