TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces raid Turkish hospital in occupied West Bank
Eyewitnesses report live bullets and sound bombs being used in hospital corridors, creating panic among patients and staff.
Israeli forces raid Turkish hospital in occupied West Bank
Dr. Mahmoud Ghannam, head of the hospital’s emergency department, was briefly detained. / Photo: AA
December 4, 2024

The Israeli army has attacked a Turkish hospital in Tubas city of the occupied West Bank, detaining hospital staff, terrorising patients, and damaging parts of the facility.

Media reports say the raid late on Tuesday followed an Israeli drone strike in Aqabah village, which targeted three Palestinians allegedly affiliated with Hamas.

The strike reportedly killed two individuals and moderately injured a third. The casualties were then transported to the nearby Tubas Turkish State Hospital.

Israeli forces then broke inside the building to seize the bodies and arrest the wounded. The raid left several sections of the hospital damaged, including smashed windows, shattered doors, and a vandalised reception area.

Eyewitnesses reported live bullets and sound bombs being used in hospital corridors, creating panic among patients and staff.

The Palestinian Authority’s WAFA news agency reported that Dr Mahmoud Ghannam, head of the hospital’s emergency department, was briefly detained alongside five other medical staff, including the hospital's general director.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us