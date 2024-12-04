Darfur Governor Arcua Minnawi accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on Wednesday of killing more than 20 civilians and injuring others in an attack in Al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur State.

In a statement, Minnawi called Tuesday’s attack a “horrific massacre” targeting civilians.

“Initial reports indicate that 20 people were killed in addition to an equal number of injuries,” he said, calling for an international stance to protect civilians.

Similarly, the Sudan Doctors Network, a local NGO, said that 21 people were killed and 13 others injured in the RSF attack, calling for immediate global intervention to halt bloodshed in Sudan.

Embroiled in clashes

Al Fashir’s Zamzam refugee camp, one of Darfur's largest with a high population density, was also targeted by RSF artillery on Wednesday, according to the so-called Resistance Committees. The attack followed a similar shelling two days ago that killed eight people and wounded 13.

The camp, where UNICEF declared famine in August, remains a focal point of humanitarian concern. Both the United Nations and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) condemned the earlier attack.

There was no comment from the RSF on the report.

Since May 10, Al-Fashir has been embroiled in clashes between the Sudanese army and RSF militia, despite international warnings about the city’s humanitarian significance as an operational hub for Darfur's five states.

More than 20,000 killed

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and the RSF paramilitary group since April 2023.

The fighting has resulted in more than 20,000 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, according to estimates from the UN and local authorities.

