The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) carried out an attack that killed at least 10 victims in Oicha-Tenambo in eastern DR Congo, a member of the Lucha civil society movement in Beni told Anadolu on Wednesday.

"It was around 8 to 9 pm when these attackers struck the population. The current toll is 10 dead," Ngalukie Hernest said about the attack that occurred late on Tuesday.

Sources said the provisional toll stands at more than 10 dead, dozens wounded and several residents missing.

The situation has left the population in disbelief after being attacked with guns and machetes.

Houses torched

Several houses were burned and a school was set on fire.

"The inhabitants are in shock, fleeing en masse to safer areas in a desperate attempt to escape this senseless violence," added Hernest.

The attack occurred when a lull had been observed in recent days across localities in Beni.

ADF activity in eastern DR Congo has intensified in recent years. Originally formed in Uganda, the armed group has crossed borders to establish a foothold in the Kivu region, exploiting political instability and local conflicts.

Deadly attacks

The ADF is responsible for deadly attacks that have targeted security forces and civilians, often in rural areas.

The group is known for its brutality, employing terror tactics to assert its authority and recruit new members.

Attacks are frequently accompanied by sexual violence, looting and the destruction of property, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

The presence of rival armed groups and the prevailing impunity for criminal acts complicate the security situation, making it difficult for communities to feel safe.

