Zimbabwe central bank keeps policy rate at 35%
Zimbabwe's central bank has said its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had met and decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 35%.
Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said in a budget speech last week that economic growth would accelerate in 2025. / Photo: Reuters
December 4, 2024

Zimbabwe's central bank said on Wednesday that its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had met and decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 35%.

The bank said in a statement that the MPC wanted to maintain tight policy to anchor inflation expectations.

In September, the central bank allowed the country's recently-launched currency Zimbabwe Gold to fall over 40% and hiked its policy rate to 35%.

The devaluation caused a sharp spike in inflation in October, when prices rose by 37.2% month-on-month in local currency terms. November's month-on-month inflation rate slowed to 11.7%.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said in a budget speech last week that economic growth would accelerate next year as the Southern African country recovers from a severe drought.

