Nigerian football star Asisat Oshoala has been nominated for the inaugural FIFA Marta Award.

The award, named after the legendary Brazilian footballer Marta Vieira da Silva, is designed to recognise the best women's player in the world.

Oshoala, a prolific striker for Barcelona Femení and the reigning African Footballer of the Year, has been nominated for her goal for Barcelona in their Champions League clash against Benfica on November 14, 2023.

The 30-year-old striker is nominated alongside nine other players who could be awarded for the first time in this category at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 in January 2025.

Those in contention with Oshoala are Delphine Cascarino, Marina Hegering, and Paulina Krumbiegel.

Others are Marta, Nina Matejic, Beth Mead, Giuseppina Moraca, Mayra Pelayo, and Trinity Rodman.

Meanwhile, Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui has been making waves at Manchester United.

The versatile defender has been a standout performer for the Red Devils, impressing fans and critics alike with his defensive solidity and attacking prowess.

He recently won the club's Player of the Month award, recognising his outstanding contributions to the team's success.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.