WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hamas accepts Egypt's proposal on Gaza governance
Hamas says it has accepted an Egyptian proposal to form a joint Palestinian committee to run the Gaza Strip.
Hamas accepts Egypt's proposal on Gaza governance
Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following an attack by Hamas in October 2023, killing nearly 44,600 people. / Photo:  AFP / Others
December 5, 2024

Hamas said on Thursday that it has accepted an Egyptian proposal to form a joint Palestinian committee to run the Gaza Strip after the ongoing Israeli war.

In a statement, Hamas said it held in-depth talks with the Fatah group in Cairo to form a committee to run Gaza through implementing previously agreed frameworks to achieve Palestinian unity.

“Hamas conveyed its approval of an Egyptian proposal for forming a community support committee that will function through inclusive national mechanisms,” it added.

Hamas said its delegation in Cairo also held talks with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), another Palestinian group, to discuss developments in Gaza and the West Bank.

Genocidal war

Additional meetings were held with prominent Palestinian figures, where updates on the discussions with Fatah and the Egyptian proposal were shared, it added.

Since 2007, a geographic and political division has persisted between Hamas and Fatah, with numerous regional and international mediations and agreements failing to bridge the gap.

This ongoing rift has fragmented Palestinian governance, with Hamas controlling Gaza and the Palestinian Authority, led by Fatah, administering parts of the West Bank.

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following an attack by Hamas in October 2023, killing nearly 44,600 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,700.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us