AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Death and injuries in Chinese mining firm attack in DRC
A civilian was killed on Wednesday night when armed men attacked a Chinese mining company in eastern DR Congo.
Death and injuries in Chinese mining firm attack in DRC
The attackers of the Chinese mining firm in DRC are yet to be identified. / Photo: Reuters
December 5, 2024

A civilian was killed on Wednesday night when armed men attacked a base of a Chinese mining company in eastern DR Congo, officials told Anadolu.

Several others were injured in the attack on KAMI Mining in Kako village of Maniema province that triggered an exchange of gunfire between the assailants, soldiers and private security of the company.

"They were well armed and entered the company's premises. When they attempted to loot, the security guards intervened. There was one dead Congolese (worker), and a member of the Congolese army and another police officer were injured," said Kashindi Asani, president of the civil society of Maniema.

The attackers have not yet been identified and intelligence services have launched an investigation.

Attacks common

Attacks by unknown armed groups against Chinese companies are frequently reported in eastern DR Congo.

A base was attacked last March in the village of Kachemba in Fizi Territory in South Kivu that resulted in the deaths of more than five people, including Chinese nationals.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us