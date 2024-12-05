A civilian was killed on Wednesday night when armed men attacked a base of a Chinese mining company in eastern DR Congo, officials told Anadolu.

Several others were injured in the attack on KAMI Mining in Kako village of Maniema province that triggered an exchange of gunfire between the assailants, soldiers and private security of the company.

"They were well armed and entered the company's premises. When they attempted to loot, the security guards intervened. There was one dead Congolese (worker), and a member of the Congolese army and another police officer were injured," said Kashindi Asani, president of the civil society of Maniema.

The attackers have not yet been identified and intelligence services have launched an investigation.

Attacks common

Attacks by unknown armed groups against Chinese companies are frequently reported in eastern DR Congo.

A base was attacked last March in the village of Kachemba in Fizi Territory in South Kivu that resulted in the deaths of more than five people, including Chinese nationals.

