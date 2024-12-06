SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Morocco to get loan for 2030 World Cup infrastructure
The loan to improve Morocco's football infrastructure is expected to come from the African Development Bank.
Morocco to get loan for 2030 World Cup infrastructure
Morocco is one of Africa's top footballing nations. Photo: Others / Others
December 6, 2024

The African Development Bank plans to lend Morocco 650 million euros to develop transportation infrastructure for the World Cup in 2030, MAP state news agency quoted the bank's head as saying on Thursday.

Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said financing to develop Morocco's rail and airport infrastructure for the World Cup would be put to the board for approval.

Morocco will host 2030 World Cup jointly with Spain and Portugal. It will be the second African country to host the World Cup after South Africa in 2010.

The North African country has begun plans to develop air, road and rail infrastructure projects.

Morocco also plans to build a large stadium in Benslimane, near Casablanca, and upgrade six others, the government said last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us