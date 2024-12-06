The battle to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana approaches its climax with elections on December 7, with about 18 million citizens eligible to cast their votes. It's a battle for the soul of the gold-rich West African country. The successor to to Akufo-Addo, who is in his second and final term in office, will likely be one among the two nominees of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). The spotlight is on NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the West African nation's current Vice President, and NDC's John Dramani Mahama, who has already had a stint in the presidential office from July 24, 2012, to January 7, 2017. Dr Bawumia, an Oxford-educated economist-politician known for his digital transformation initiatives, is campaigning on the twin planks of economic revitalisation and technological advancement. / Others