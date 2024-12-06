AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mysterious disease: WHO sends experts to DR Congo
The WHO said 394 cases and 30 deaths have been reported so far in Panzi health zone, citing data from the Ministry of Public Health.
Mysterious disease: WHO sends experts to DR Congo
DR Congo is already plagued by the mpox epidemic. Photo: Ministry of Health of DRC / Others
December 6, 2024

The World Health Organization said on Friday it is deploying experts to support health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo to investigate an as-yet undiagnosed disease linked to multiple deaths in a remote area of the country.

The WHO experts are on their way to Panzi, a locality in the southwestern Kwango province, where they will deliver essential medicines and diagnostic kits to help analyse the cause of the illness.

Laboratory tests are being conducted to determine the cause, the WHO said, adding that it would share more information as soon as it was available.

"Our priority is to provide effective support to the affected families and communities," said Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's regional director for Africa.

Hundreds of cases

"All efforts are underway to identify the cause of the illness, understand its modes of transmission and ensure appropriate response as swiftly as possible," she added.

The WHO said 394 cases and 30 deaths have been reported so far in Panzi health zone, citing data from the Ministry of Public Health.

Earlier this week, local authorities said an unknown disease had killed 143 people in the region in November.

Symptoms of the illness include headache, cough, fever, breathing difficulties and anaemia, according to the WHO.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us