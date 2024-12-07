Manchester City failed to win for the eighth time in nine games in a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday as high winds caused the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool to be postponed.

City had the chance to go second in the Premier League but failed to build on a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in midweek, which had appeared to stop the rot for the English champions.

Pep Guardiola's men got off to the worst possible start at Selhurst Park when Daniel Munoz raced on to Will Hughes' pass to fire Palace in front after four minutes.

Erling Haaland's towering header from Matheus Nunes' cross brought City back level and took the Norwegian level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on 13 Premier league goals in the battle for the Golden Boot.

Sucker punch

The visitors started the second half strongly but were hit with a sucker punch when Maxence Lacroix powered home Hughes' corner.

Rico Lewis found the top corner to level once more for City, but was then sent-off six minutes from time.

Fourth-placed City close to within eight points of leaders Liverpool, but more dropped points is another blow to their chances of making it five consecutive titles.

Manchester United host Nottingham Forest in the 1730GMT kick-off as the Red Devils looks to bounce back from Ruben Amorim's first defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Liverpool's postponed game against Everton means Arsenal and Chelsea have the chance the cut the gap at the top to four points when they travel to Fulham and Tottenham respectively on Sunday.

