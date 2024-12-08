The Assad regime has largely lost control of the Syria's Damascus, as opposition forces entered the centre of the capital city and anti-regime demonstrators occupied key strategic locations.

Early on Sunday, anti-regime forces entered the centre of Damascus without any serious fight from the regime of Bashar al Assad, whose whereabouts are still unknown.

Protesters rose against the regime late on Saturday in many neighborhoods, while regime forces pulled out from critical sites such as the Defence Ministry, Interior Ministry and the international airport.

With the entry of protesters into those crucial areas, the regime lost most of its control over the capital.

Prisoners freed from notorious jail

Earlier on Sunday, prisoners in the Sednaya Prison in Damascus, known for its association with the regime and notorious torture practices, were freed by demonstrators who stormed the facility.

Opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city centre and established dominance across Idlib province by November 30.

Following intense clashes on Thursday, groups took control of the Hama city centre from regime forces.

Anti-regime groups seized several settlements in the strategically important Homs province and began to advance.

On Friday, Syrian opposition groups took control of Daraa in southern Syria near the Jordanian border.

Earlier on Saturday, they seized control of Suwayda province in the south. And local opposition forces in Quneitra gained control of the provincial capital.

The opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom on December 1 against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terror elements.

