WORLD
3 MIN READ
Most of Syria's Damascus falls to opposition forces
Bashar al Assad regime loses control of most of capital Damascus to opposition forces as anti-regime fighters' surprising offensive picks up speed.
Most of Syria's Damascus falls to opposition forces
An aerial picture shows anti-regime fighters riding a motorcycle past Syrian regime military equipment and vehicles that were abandoned on the highway to Damascus, as they reach the town of Suran north of Hama city on December 3, 2024. / Photo: AFP
December 8, 2024

The Assad regime has largely lost control of the Syria's Damascus, as opposition forces entered the centre of the capital city and anti-regime demonstrators occupied key strategic locations.

Early on Sunday, anti-regime forces entered the centre of Damascus without any serious fight from the regime of Bashar al Assad, whose whereabouts are still unknown.

Protesters rose against the regime late on Saturday in many neighborhoods, while regime forces pulled out from critical sites such as the Defence Ministry, Interior Ministry and the international airport.

With the entry of protesters into those crucial areas, the regime lost most of its control over the capital.

Prisoners freed from notorious jail

Earlier on Sunday, prisoners in the Sednaya Prison in Damascus, known for its association with the regime and notorious torture practices, were freed by demonstrators who stormed the facility.

Opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city centre and established dominance across Idlib province by November 30.

Following intense clashes on Thursday, groups took control of the Hama city centre from regime forces.

Anti-regime groups seized several settlements in the strategically important Homs province and began to advance.

On Friday, Syrian opposition groups took control of Daraa in southern Syria near the Jordanian border.

Earlier on Saturday, they seized control of Suwayda province in the south. And local opposition forces in Quneitra gained control of the provincial capital.

The opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom on December 1 against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terror elements.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us