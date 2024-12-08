Sunday, December 8, 2024

0946 GMT — Gaza death toll rises to 44,708

At least 44 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,708, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 106,050 others were also injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 44 people and injured 74 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said, adding: “Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers are unable to reach them.”

0946 GMT — Israel shells Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, disrupting service

Palestinian health official said that Israeli forces had shelled the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya, damaging electricity and oxygen pumps and disrupting urgent surgeries.

Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the hospital, one of only three barely operational on the northern edge of the enclave, said the facility was hit by around 100 tank shells and bombs, wounding several of the medical staff and patients.

"The situation is extremely dangerous. We have patients in the intensive care unit and others awaiting surgeries. Access to the operating rooms is only possible after restoring electricity and oxygen supply," Abu Safiya said in a statement.

The hospital is treating 112 wounded people, including six in the intensive care unit, he said.

2022 GMT — Israel strikes eastern Gaza City, kills 3

Israel struck the Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, killing three Palestinians and wounding others, WAFA news agency said.

The agency said Israel targeted a house near the Shawwa Square in the neighbourhood, killing three civilians.

The report also added that Tel Aviv bombarded a residential compound near Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north of the enclave.

2021 GMT — Saudi foreign minister, US envoy Hochstein discuss developments in Lebanon

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan discussed the current developments in Lebanon with the US envoy to Lebanon, Amos Hochstein.

The discussion occurred during a meeting between bin Farhan and Hochstein in the Qatari capital, Doha, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2024, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The meeting focused on "current developments in Lebanon and ongoing efforts to address the situation."

1900 GMT — Israel kills four women in Gaza City neighbourhood bombardment

Israel targeted Saftawi neighbourhood in the north of Gaza City, killing four women, WAFA news agency said, citing local sources.

For our live updates from Saturday, December 7, 2024, click here.