State buildings set on fire as Mozambique protests persist
Two state buildings in Mozambique's capital Maputo were set on fire on Saturday during protests over the October 9 presidential election outcome.
At least 90 people in Mozambique have been killed and 340 others injured since post-election violence broke out in the country. / Photo: AFP
December 8, 2024

At least 20 people were injured in clashes with police in Mozambique on Saturday as violent protests against the disputed presidential election of October 9 continued, with two state buildings in the capital Maputo set on fire by arsonists, a senior police official said.

Presidential candid ate Venancio Mondlane has called for a weeklong new phase of protests across the country, beginning on Wednesday.

National police spokesperson Orlando Mudumane told the media that the demonstrators cut off part of Maputo by blocking any moving traffic with burning tyres, stones, and containers.

He added that the protesters used homemade bombs to burn down two government buildings.

Tens of people killed

Mudumane said about 20 people were injured in clashes with police, who also used tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters.

"But we have managed to disperse them while they were about to attack and vandalise police units, so that they could seize police equipment," he claimed.

Demonstrations began on October 24 when the country's electoral authority declared ruling party Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) candidate Daniel Chapo the winner with 70% of the votes cast, while Mondlane came in second with 20%, prompting him to challenge the vote and call for protests.

At least 90 people have been killed and 340 others injured since post-election violence broke out in the country.

SOURCE:AA
