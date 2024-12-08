Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by London rivals Fulham on a grey wet on Sunday at Craven Cottage as Raul Jimenez scored early for the hosts and William Saliba equalised for the visitors at the start of the second half.

Jimenez stunned title-chasing Arsenal in the 11th minute, racing away down the right and firing right-footed across goalkeeper David Raya into the far corner.

Saliba levelled shortly after the interval from point-blank range, poking the ball in when Kai Havertz headed it back down into his path from a corner.

Arsenal thought they had won it in the 88th minute when Bukayo Saka headed the ball in from close range, but the goal was ruled out by the video assistant referee for an offside in the buildup.

Fulham have now lost only one of their last seven league games and sit 10th in the table on 23 points, while Arsenal are second on 29 ahead of third-placed Chelsea's late game against Tottenham Hotspur.

