UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned a "horrific act" in Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince that resulted in the deaths of over 180 people, most of whom were elderly.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the continued gang violence and loss of life in Haiti, where an armed gang is reported to have killed at least 184 people, including 127 elderly men and women, between December 6 and 8 in the Wharf Jeremie neighbourhood in Cite Soleil," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres urged Haitian authorities to "conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that perpetrators of these and all other human rights abuses and violations are brought to justice."

The UN chief reiterated his call to UN member states to provide the Multinational Security Support mission the financial and logistical support required to assist the Haitian police in addressing gang violence.

Political transition

"He also calls on all Haitian stakeholders to accelerate progress in the political transition," said Guterres.

Haiti, with a population of over 11 million, faces severe challenges, including political instability, economic turmoil and a worsening security crisis.

According to the UN Integrated Office in Haiti, armed gang violence has claimed 3,900 lives since the beginning of the year.

The surge in violence has also led to significant political changes. Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned in April this year, prompting the establishment of a transitional council.

Garry Conille was appointed prime minister on May 28 but was replaced on November 11 by businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aime following a council decision.

