AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Tanzania's president pardons over 1,500 prisoners
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has granted presidential pardon to 1,548 prisoners.
Tanzania's president pardons over 1,500 prisoners
This year’s presidential pardon in Tanzania serves as a reminder of the balance between compassion and accountability. / Photo: AA   / Others
December 9, 2024

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday granted a presidential pardon to 1,548 prisoners in honour of the 63rd anniversary of independence for Mainland Tanzania.

Of those pardoned, 22 were released immediately, while the remaining 1,526 will serve reduced sentences.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs expressed hope that the pardoned individuals would successfully reintegrate into society and contribute positively to nation-building.

"The Government expects that the prisoners released today will return to society, cooperate with their fellow citizens in building our nation, and avoid actions that would lead them back to prison," the ministry said.

Compassion and accountability

The annual celebrations of independence not only reflect on Tanzania’s freedom from colonial rule but also emphasise its enduring values of unity, justice, and progress.

This year’s presidential pardon serves as a reminder of the balance between compassion and accountability in fostering a more inclusive and harmonious nation.

Mainland Independence Day commemorates Tanganyika’s historic liberation from British colonial rule in 1961, marked by the lowering of the British flag and the raising of its own.

The Freedom Torch, symbolising hope and liberation, was famously placed atop Mount Kilimanjaro, representing a vision of progress for all of Africa. This independence also set the stage for the 1964 union with Zanzibar, leading to the formation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us