TÜRKİYE
Türkiye won't let terrorists take advantage of situation in Syria — Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stresses the importance of support to rebuild Syrian infrastructure and allowing humanitarian aid to the country.
Fidan stresses the importance of Syria's territorial integrity and political unity. / Photo: AA
December 10, 2024

Türkiye will never allow terrorist groups to take advantage of the situation in Syria, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told his US counterpart.

Fidan discussed the latest developments in Syria in a phone call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

He stressed the importance of Syria's territorial integrity and political unity.

Noting that it is important for the international community to support the Syrian people in rebuilding the infrastructure that has been neglected for years, Fidan said that efforts should be made to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria.

On November 27, Syrian anti-regime forces launched a 10-day lightning offensive, capturing key cities, and then on December 8, the capital, Damascus.

The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of al Assad regime.

Al Assad and his family fled to Moscow, where Russia granted them asylum.

