Erdogan vows to stand with Syria against threats to freedom, integrity
Türkiye will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Syrian people in preserving Syria’s territorial integrity, says Erdogan.
President Erdogan stresses Türkiye’s unwavering stance against division and conflict in the region. (Image: Turkish Communications Directorate) / Others
December 10, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to safeguarding Syria’s unity and supporting its people, warning against attempts to destabilise the war-torn country.

Speaking about Syria's future, Erdogan stressed Türkiye’s unwavering stance against division and conflict in the region.

“We cannot allow Syria to be divided again,” Erdogan stated.

“Any attack on the freedom of the Syrian people, the stability of the new Syrian administration, or the integrity of Syria’s ancient lands will find us standing alongside the Syrian people in opposition,” he added.

Rejecting provocations

Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s concerns over provocations aimed at preventing displaced Syrians from returning to their homes.

“We reject any actions or provocations designed to hinder the return of our brotherly Syrian people to their homes,” he said, emphasising Türkiye’s dedication to regional peace.

He also warned against ideological and geopolitical manipulations that threaten the region.

“We will not stand idly by as certain groups, emboldened by the powers they rely on, use their fanatic beliefs, twisted ideologies, or delusional ambitions to plunge our region into blood and fire,” he declared.

Crashing terrorist groups

Stating that his country will always stand by Syrians in Türkiye who are on their way back to Syria, Erdogan added that Daesh and PKK/PYD terrorists in parts of Syria will "hopefully" be crushed soon.

The Israeli military launched air strikes on at least 250 targets across Syria following the collapse of the Bashar al Assad regime, Israel’s Army Radio reported Monday.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned Israel for violating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement by advancing into Syrian territory.

Terrorist PKK/YPG seeks to exploit security vacuum

In the wake of the Assad regime’s collapse, the terrorist PKK/YPG group is seeking to exploit the unclear security situation.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

The YPG is the PKK's offshoot in Syria, an area where, for years, the group has tried to establish a terrorist corridor along the Turkish border.

In recent years, Türkiye has deployed troops and worked with local allies such as the opposition Syrian National Army to prevent this and keep locals safe from terrorist oppression.

Erdogan’s remarks come amid increasing international focus on Syria's future, as various actors attempt to shape the country's post-conflict trajectory.

Türkiye’s position has consistently emphasised collaboration with the Syrian people and the prevention of any further division or exploitation of the country’s lands.

SOURCE:TRT World
