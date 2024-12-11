TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Blinken to meet Turkish FM in Ankara to discuss post-Assad Syria
Top Turkish, US diplomats held phone conversations on Dec. 7, 10 to discuss latest developments in Syria.
Blinken to meet Turkish FM in Ankara to discuss post-Assad Syria
Ankara has long been frustrated with the US for working with the YPG/PYD, which is an extension of the PKK terrorist group. / Photo: Reuters
December 11, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Türkiye and meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday, a Turkish official has said.

The two are expected to discuss the situation in Syria after Bashar al Assad was ousted as president in a lightning offensive of the opposition forces.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after opposition groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, ending the Baath Party rule, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.

Blinken and Fidan previously held phone conversations on December 7 and 10 to discuss the latest developments in Syria, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

During the calls, Fidan stressed the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and political unity.

Fidan also highlighted the need for international support to help the Syrian people rebuild the country's long-neglected infrastructure. Additionally, he called for continuous efforts to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria.

Frustration over support for PKK/YPG

Fidan also asserted that Türkiye will not allow terrorist groups to exploit the situation in Syria.

Ankara has long been frustrated with the US for working with the YPG/PYD, which is an extension of the PKK, a group recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Türkiye and the US.

US forces, which continue to support the terrorist PKK/YPG, are present in many bases and military points in the regions occupied by the organisation.

Washington frequently sends reinforcements to its military bases and points in the oil fields controlled by PKK/YPG terrorists, citing the fight against Daesh as justification.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us