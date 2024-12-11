AFRICA
2 MIN READ
More than 40 killed in DRC attacks in one week
At least 40 people have been killed in attacks in western DRC over the last one week.
More than 40 killed in DRC attacks in one week
DRC has been marred by insecurity amid frequent rebel attacks. / Photo: AP
December 11, 2024

More than 40 people have been killed over the last week in a flare-up of violence between two feuding communities in western Democratic Republic of Congo, the Congolese army and local authorities said.

The bloodshed is among the most significant for the Teke and Yaka groups since the brokering of an April peace agreement that was meant to ease tensions over a land tax dispute that has killed hundreds and displaced thousands since 2022.

On Friday, the army was ambushed in Kwango province by a Yaka militia called Mobondo, leading to the deaths of 21 militiamen and two soldiers, an army spokesperson, Antony Mualushayi, said.

The fighting triggered a wave of communal violence in the broader area that included the burning of 12 civilians to death in a village, mostly women and children, Mualushayi said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

House set on fire

"They locked the victims up in a house and then set it on fire," Guy Mosomo, a member of parliament for this constituency, told Reuters.

A further eight Mobondo fighters were killed in the clashes, according to the army.

Fighting has persisted because some traditional chiefs contest the April deal, saying it was not inclusive.

Representatives of the two communities in the capital Kinshasa have also sought to stir up tensions, Mualushayi told Reuters on Tuesday.

"They want more talks, and since the government is dragging its feet, the others prefer to start launching attacks to force the Congolese government to accept their demands," he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us