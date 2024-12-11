AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza 'suffering' on Dublin visit
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has met his Irish counterpart Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Simon Harris for talks on the war in Gaza and boosting bilateral ties.
Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza 'suffering' on Dublin visit
Egypt has been pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza amid Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people. / Photo: AA
December 11, 2024

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met his Irish counterpart Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Simon Harris on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza and boosting bilateral ties.

The two heads of state discussed the Middle East situation, including the political upheaval in Syria, according to a statement from Higgins's office.

"The outrageous suffering in the absence of a ceasefire in Gaza was the central part of their discussion," the statement added.

There had also been "agreement on the need to expand international recognition of the Palestinian state", said Egyptian presidential spokesperson Mohamed al-Shenawy.

Recognises State of Palestine

Ireland is among several European countries which, in May, formally recognised the State of Palestine, drawing anger from Israel.

Sisi praised Dublin's "courageous positions in support of the Palestinian cause," Shenawy added in a statement.

Eight Gazan children and their families, currently in Cairo, will soon be medically evacuated to Ireland, the Irish statement said.

Sisi later held a working lunch with Harris, who said before the meeting that he would raise the case of an Irish mother whose children have been kept by their father in Egypt since 2022.

Norway, Denmark visits

The Dublin visit was the final leg of a European tour by Sisi that included stops in Norway and Denmark.

It marked the first trip to Ireland by an Egyptian president since Hosni Mubarak visited in 2006.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us