South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola on Wednesday expressed concern over the ongoing war in Gaza, conflicts in Sudan and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the post-election violent protests in Mozambique.

“The security challenges in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) and in Mozambique remain an issue of concern... The people of Sudan are reeling from the scars of a devastating conflict,” Lamola said at a media briefing attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the capital Pretoria.

He said in the eastern DR Congo, many civilians, especially women and children, have been displaced due to the conflict.

“We continue to support initiatives to find a political solution,” he said.

Fragile and volatile

He said similarly there is a need for calm and restraint in Mozambique following the post-election violent protests.

He said the humanitarian crisis in Sudan is like no other they have seen in the world.

“We continue to call for all the parties to await the outcomes of the Constitutional Council of Mozambique which is an institution empowered by the constitution of Mozambique to adjudicate elections disputes."

Lamola also said that the Middle East has become increasingly fragile and volatile. He quoted a recent report by Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, the UN special Rapporteur on the right to Health, who stated, that the Israeli leadership’s promise last year to destroy Gaza is being fulfilled.

'Wasteland of rubble'

He quoted Mofokeng’s report which says: “The (Gaza) Strip now is a wasteland of rubble and human remains,” where survivors struggle to hold on to life, and bodies are decomposing in the ruins of what used to be clinics and hospitals.

“What we are witnessing may extend beyond genocide,” he said.

