Live Updates: Israel strikes groups securing aid, kills 8 Palestinians
Israel's genocide in Gaza — now in its 433rd day — has killed at least 44,805 Palestinians and wounded 106,257 others. In Lebanon, Israel has killed 4,047 people since October 2023 and keeps breaching the November 27 truce deal.
Relatives and loved ones of Palestinians killed by Israel mourn as they receive the bodies from the morgue of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis / Photo: AA
December 12, 2024

06:00 GMT —Israel strikes groups securing aid, kills 8 Palestinians

Israel has killed at least eight Palestinians and wounded dozens in its two air strikes targeting groups of Palestinians tasked with securing trucks bringing aid into besieged Gaza.

Medics said at least 30 people were wounded, and with several in critical condition, they feared the death toll may rise in the first strike in the western area of Rafah City, in the south of the enclave.

In the nearby city of Khan Younis, another group of men tasked with security for aid shipments was hit by a separate Israeli airstrike that wounded several of them, medics said.

05:23 GMT — Democratic lawmaker confronts Blinken over Gaza policy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was confronted by a Democratic lawmaker while testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the continued flow of weapons to Israel, despite its war crimes in Gaza.

Joaquin Castro, the representative from Texas, sharply criticised the "inhumane" actions by the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing it of committing war crimes through the repeated targeting of civilians in Gaza, including those in camps, hospitals and churches.

In his questioning, Castro said: "What we've seen from the Israeli government, led by Netanyahu, has been inhumane. In fact, it's amounted to war crimes."

04:16 GMT — UNGA demands 'immediate, unconditional' ceasefire in Gaza

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution calling for an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza as well as the release of all hostages.

The resolution, urging immediate humanitarian access, was adopted with 158 votes in favour, nine against and 13 abstentions.

Submitted by the Palestinian mission to the UN, the resolution demands immediate access to essential services and humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza.

For our live updates from Wednesday, December 11, 2024, click here.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
