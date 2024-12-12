AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Ethiopia-Somalia pact: AU, East African bloc, hail Türkiye
IGAD expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his instrumental role in hosting and facilitating the discussions that resulted in an agreement between Ethiopia and Somalia.
Ethiopia-Somalia pact: AU, East African bloc, hail Türkiye
The deal between Ethiopia and Somalia was reached following talks in Ankara on Wednesday night. Photo: AA / AA
December 12, 2024

A regional cooperation organisation in East Africa has commended a landmark agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia that ended nearly a year of tensions following talks in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Workneh Gebeyehu, executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), expressed his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his instrumental role in hosting and facilitating the discussions that produced the Ankara Declaration late on Wednesday.

“This significant accord marks a substantial step towards strengthening the long-standing social fabric between the two sisterly nations and demonstrates a commitment to resolving bilateral issues amicably," Gebeyehu said in a statement on Thursday.

Acknowledging Erdogan’s dedication to diplomacy and regional collaboration as a crucial factor in striking the deal, Gebeyehu emphasised the importance of “such diplomatic efforts in addressing shared challenges and fostering stability and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.”

The African Union has also hailed the deal. Chairperson of the African Union Moussa Faki Mahamat described the pact as an ''important act of high responsibility on the part of the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia.''

He congratulated Turkish President Erdogan for his to the two parties in resolving their differences and urged the two neighbours to ''implement, without delay, the relevant measures adopted''.

Commitment to unity

The two East African countries have been at odds since Ethiopia struck a deal with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera. Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a news conference in the Turkish capital Ankara announcing the agreement reached during Türkiye-mediated peace talks.

In the joint declaration, the two African nations affirmed each other's sovereignty, unity and independence, committing to launch technical negotiations with Türkiye's facilitation by the end of February 2025 and conclude them within four months.

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us