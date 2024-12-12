The African Union (AU) has welcomed the reconciliation agreement signed by Ethiopia and Somalia in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Wednesday.

Türkiye brokered the agreement after nearly a year of tense relations between the Horn of Africa neighbours.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who hosted the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed and the President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday, termed the reconciliation "historic."

On Thursday, the African Union, through its Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, termed the warmly received agreement "an important act of high responsibility."

'Encouraged to implement deal without delay'

"The African Union Commission Chairperson H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomes the communiqué signed by H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia and H.E. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, on December 11, 2024 in Ankara, under the auspices of H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye," the AU said in a statement.

"The Chairperson of the Commission welcomes this important act of high responsibility on the part of the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia," the AU added.

The continental body further said that Faki "strongly encourages them to implement, without delay, the relevant measures adopted."

"The Chairperson further congratulates President Tayyip Erdogan for his support to the two parties in their shared commitment to resolve their differences through consultation and dialogue, in the best interests of their countries and peoples," the AU said.

Port access deal

Ethiopia and Somalia's relations soured in January after Addis Ababa signed a port access deal with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland.

In the agreement, Somaliland was to lease out a 20-kilometre stretch of land along the Red Sea coastline to Ethiopia to establish a marine force base.

Somaliland, on the other hand, was reportedly promised recognition by Ethiopia. Addis Ababa did not confirm the reports.

Mogadishu rejected the deal, terming it a "breach" of its sovereignty by Addis Ababa.

Türkiye-led mediation

Amid growing tensions between the two neighbours, Türkiye, in May, began mediation efforts, which on Wednesday culminated in a "win-win" deal for both Ethiopia and Somalia.

During the high-level meeting hosted by President Erdogan in Ankara, both Prime Minister Abiy and President Hassan Sheikh agreed to resolve their countries' differences to benefit their respective citizens, the Horn of Africa region, and Africa at large.

President Erdogan said the Ankara Process — a name referring to Türkiye's mediation efforts in the Ethiopia-Somalia dispute — was "now at an important step."

"We can now overcome some disappointment and resentment, and we can foster a new beginning between Somalia and Ethiopia on the basis of cooperation and peace," President Erdogan said in a joint media address.

'Values of sovereignty'

The Turkish head of state said reconciliation efforts were aimed at realising "the values of sovereignty, unity and the territorial integrity of both countries", which would in the long run "establish peace and integrity in the Horn of Africa region."

For his part, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud welcomed the Türkiye-led mediation, saying it had ended in a "win-win" position for both Ethiopia and Somalia.

"Ethiopia and Somalia are two neighbouring countries, and they have mutual interests in cooperating together to build a prosperous future for both our countries and people. We are very much grateful to Türkiye for its efforts (in mediating the Ethiopia, Somalia dispute)," President Hassan Sheikh said in the joint press address on Wednesday alongside President Erdogan and Prime Minister Abiy.

"Somalia, as has been, will remain a true friend of Ethiopia for the future and the years to come, in order for that relationship to benefit our people. We belong in a region where peace and stability is the first priority for our people. We have mutual and common opportunities to develop together in our own interests," President Hassan Sheikh added.

'Brothers and sisters'

According to the Somali head of state, his administration is "ready to work with the Ethiopian leadership and the Ethiopian people to benefit (from) the opportunities that we have, in all aspects."

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude to Türkiye for leading Ethiopia-Somalia reconciliation talks.

"I take this opportune moment to express appreciation for the Government of Türkiye's commitment to peace efforts in the Horn of Africa (region). These efforts have culminated in today's meeting at the level of the leaders, with the commitment to address misunderstandings that have transpired over the course of the past year," Prime Minister Abiy said in the joint press address on Wednesday.

"As neighbours, Ethiopia and Somalia have endowed relations for centuries. We are not only neighbours, but brothers and sisters whose fates have been bound by blood."

Held together

Abiy added: "Not only do Ethiopians and Somalis share common ancestry, language and culture, but we are also held together with the blood sacrifice that has been paid by thousands of Ethiopian soldiers in defence of the security of the State of Somalia from terrorist forces," Abiy said.

The Ethiopian leader suggested his administration would employ a more mutually acceptable approach in Addis Ababa's quest for sea access.

"Allow me to assert here again that Ethiopia's aspiration for secure and reliable access to the sea is a peaceful venture, and one that would benefit all our neighbours. With the growing youth population, the demands for our economy warrants such access," the prime minister said.

Abiy further stated that in Ethiopia's bid for access to the sea, the "venture must be met with the spirit of cooperation and not suspicion."

