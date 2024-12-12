AFRICA
DRC achieves zero fatality rate for new mpox cases
DRC has achieved a zero fatality rate with new mpox cases, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on August 14 declared the mpox epidemic a public health emergency. / Photo: AA   / Others
December 12, 2024

The Democratic Republic of Congo has achieved a zero fatality rate with new mpox cases, the health ministry said on Thursday.

It said the case fatality rate associated with the mpox epidemic dropped from 0.41% to 0% during the week.

The ministry also announced the launch of the second phase of the mpox vaccination campaign with Equateur, Sud-Kivu, Tshopo, Sankuru and Bas-Uele among the provinces most affected by the epidemic.

Since the start of the epidemic, DR Congo has recorded 53,860 suspected cases with 1,255 deaths.

Public health emergency

The overall case fatality rate for suspected cases stands at 2.33%, slightly down from 2.39% during the previous week.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on August 14 declared the mpox epidemic a public health emergency.

SOURCE:AA
