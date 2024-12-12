AFRICA
2 MIN READ
UN 'warmly welcomes' Türkiye-led Ethiopia, Somalia pact
The UN has hailed a Türkiye-mediated pact between Somalia and Ethiopia to end differences.
UN 'warmly welcomes' Türkiye-led Ethiopia, Somalia pact
Ethiopia and Somalia have been at odds since Ethiopia struck a deal with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland on January 1 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera. / Photo: AA
December 12, 2024

The UN on Thursday hailed a Türkiye-mediated pact between Somalia and Ethiopia to end differences.

"We warmly welcome the announcement of the Ankara declaration between Ethiopia and Somalia under the leadership of Türkiye," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference in response to Anadolu's question about the recently signed deal.

Describing it as a "positive move" in the spirit of "friendship" and "mutual respect," Dujarric said: "We look forward to the start of the technical negotiations on that front, and very much hope for a full positive outcome to the process."

"We also express our appreciation to the efforts by Türkiye for bringing these two countries together, the leaders of these two countries together and in their support for the implementation of the agreement," he said.

'New beginning'

Dujarric conveyed the UN's readiness to "assist and support in any way," and noted that "deep and serious differences" can be resolved via dialogue but it requires "political will."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted his Somalian counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Ankara on Wednesday before the three leaders announced the Ankara Declaration.

"We have taken the first step toward a new beginning based on peace and cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia," Erdogan said at a joint news conference in the Turkish capital.

The two Eastern African countries have been at odds since Ethiopia struck a deal with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland on January 1 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera. Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two countries.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us