Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has hailed the recently brokered Ethiopia-Somalia agreement as a "strong manifestation" of his country’s commitment to diplomacy for "fair and sustainable" solutions.

"Throughout the process, we carefully listened to the sensitivities, priorities, and expectations of the parties," Fidan said on social media platform X on Thursday.

He explained that the result is the Ankara Declaration—a forward-looking accord laying the groundwork for strengthened cooperation between the Horn of Africa nations.

Fidan emphasised that the agreement represents an "important milestone" in resolving longstanding disputes.

He called it a "historic step" towards enhancing stability, peace, and prosperity on the African continent.

Türkiye, Fidan added, remains committed to supporting the ongoing reconciliation process.

Landmark deal brokered by Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud in Ankara on Wednesday.

Following their discussions, the leaders announced the Ankara Declaration, affirming their commitment to each other's sovereignty, unity, and independence.

“We have taken the first step toward a new beginning based on peace and cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference in the Turkish capital.

Decades of tensions

The agreement comes against a backdrop of regional tension.

Ethiopia's 1991 loss of direct access to the Red Sea after Eritrea's independence and a controversial deal between Ethiopia and Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland to use the Berbera port have fueled disputes.

Türkiye's active mediation aims to address these issues and foster stronger ties between the two nations.

By brokering this agreement, Türkiye has solidified its role as a key player in African diplomacy, leveraging its trusted relationships to help end divisions and promote regional unity.

