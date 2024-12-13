Friday, December 13, 2024

0756 GMT — Three Palestinians have been killed and several others wounded in an Israeli air strike targeting a tent sheltering displaced individuals in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Medical sources said that the air strike hit a tent housing displaced members of the Jabour family in the Jouret Al Lout area of southern Khan Younis.

In central Gaza, eyewitnesses stated that Israeli strikes targeted civilians near the Women’s Association in Nuseirat Camp, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Medics also confirmed injuries from an air strike on a home near Ahmad Yassin Mosque in the same area.

0620 GMT — Death toll rises to 33 in Israeli strike on Gaza's Nuseirat camp

The death toll from an Israeli air strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza has risen to 33, with 84 others injured and missing, the Government Media Office in Gaza has said.

In a statement, the office condemned the "horrific massacre" targeting a residential block housing dozens of civilians, including women, children, and elderly individuals.

The attack, it said, is part of a “broader policy of forced displacement and a violation of international law and a crime against humanity.”

0553 GMT — One injured by live ammunition as Israel hits Nablus

A Palestinian man was injured by live ammunition during an Israeli military raid on the city of Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank, according to medical sources.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that a Palestinian man was shot in the chest and foot during the Israeli forces' incursion into the Old City of Nablus, after which he was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.

Israeli forces also stormed the eastern part of the city, including the areas around the Balata and Askar refugee camps.

0540 GMT — President Abbas discusses developments with Lebanese PM in Rome

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at his residence during his visit to Rome, where the two leaders discussed the latest developments in Palestine and Lebanon.

The conversation focused on achieving a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, facilitating humanitarian aid, and ensuring Israel’s full withdrawal from the region.

Emphasising Palestine's international recognition as an independent state, they say that the implementation of the International Court of Justice’s ruling on ending the occupation and the necessity of convening an international peace conference in mid-2025.

0506 GMT — Saudi Arabia calls for ceasefire in Gaza and support for UNRWA

Saudi Arabia has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urging the international community to increase support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Abdulaziz Al Wasil, condemned the "abusive use of the veto" and the selective application of international law, arguing that these factors have contributed to the continuation of Israel's "genocidal war" and the expansion of Israeli crimes in Gaza.

He further emphasised that the lack of accountability has only intensified the suffering of the Palestinian people.

