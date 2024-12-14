Saturday, December 14, 2024

12:40 GMT — At least 55 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,930, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 106,624 others were injured in the ongoing invasion.

“Israeli forces killed 55 people and injured 170 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

14:00 GMT — 10 killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli air strike on a municipality building in central Gaza, according to medical sources.

Israeli jets targeted the building in the city of Deir al Balah's bustling central market area, eyewitnesses reported.

Rescue operations are underway, with civilians using motorcycles, animal-drawn carts, and private vehicles to rush victims to medical facilities.

Diab al Jarou, the mayor of Deir al Balah city, was killed in the Israeli air strike that targeted the municipality's headquarters in the central Palestinian enclave, the Ministry of Local Government in Gaza said in a statement.

13:45 GMT — Lebanon says one dead in Israeli strike in south

Lebanon's health ministry has said an Israeli drone strike in the south killed one person, the latest deadly raid despite a more than two-week ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

"An Israeli enemy drone strike... killed one person" in Marjayoun district, the health ministry said in a statement. The official National News Agency reported a car was targeted.

12:39 GMT — 2-day-old infant among 7 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza school

At least seven Palestinians, including a two-day-old infant, were killed when an Israeli air strike targeted a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense.

"Seven martyrs and 12 injured have been recovered from the rubble of al-Majda Waseela Secondary School, with casualties transferred to the Baptist Hospital and Shifa Hospital,” the Civil Defense said in a statement.

Among the victims was two-day-old infant Janan al Ghurra, according to an Anadolu reporter on the ground.

11:23 GMT — Israeli air strikes target rocket launchers in Lebanon

The Israeli army announced that its air force had targeted rocket launch platforms in Lebanon, claiming they violated the ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

"An air force jet attacked rocket launchers in Lebanon that were loaded, ready to fire, and aimed at Israeli territory,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

The army further alleged that these platforms represented a breach of the ceasefire agreements but did not provide specific details about their locations.

11:11 GMT — Lebanese army expands deployment in south, says prime minister

The Lebanon army has begun expanding its presence in southern Lebanon to assert the authority of the state and to ensure that no weapon exists without the legal framework, the country’s prime minister said.

In a meeting with Arab ambassadors accredited in Italy, Najib Mikati said: "The primary challenge lies in holding Israel accountable for its violations of the ceasefire agreement and demanding the withdrawal of its forces from Lebanese territory," according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.

"We are waiting for the implementation of these measures with American-French guarantees, but we do not see an Israeli commitment,” he added.

11:10 GMT — At least seven Palestinians killed as Israel strikes Gaza school

At least seven Palestinians have been killed and 12 wounded after an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza, the civil emergency service in Gaza City has said.

The dead include a woman and her baby, according to medics.

10:37 GMT — Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts, hostages with top US officials

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi discussed with visiting US officials efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoners deal in the Palestinian enclave, Sisi's office has said.

The officials who met Sisi in Cairo included US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk, it said.

09:27 GMT — Jordan condemns Israeli air strike on residential block in Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp

Jordan has condemned an Israeli air strike on a residential block in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza that left more than 30 Palestinians dead.

In a statement, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry reiterated the “kingdom’s absolute rejection of Israel's continued violations of international law and international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, which ensures the protection of civilians during wartime.”

The ministry criticised the “systematic targeting of innocent civilians and the lack of international accountability for these attacks.”

07:44 GMT —Israel gives ultimatum to Palestinians in northern Gaza to flee

The Israeli army has given an illegal ultimatum to Palestinians in southeastern Jabalia in northern besieged Gaza to flee areas in preparation for another assault.

Army's spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the ultimatum is for an attack planned by Israel against what he said is an area where rockets were fired from toward Israel.

He warned residents to leave toward "shelters in central Gaza City."

06:36 GMT — Israel says it intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

The Israeli army said that it intercepted two rockets fired from besieged Gaza toward nearby urban areas.

Israeli Army Radio said the army had intercepted the two rockets fired from central Gaza toward Ashkelon, prompting the activation of air-raid sirens in areas surrounding the blockaded enclave.

05:50 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian Bedouin community in eastern West Bank

Illegal Zionist Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian Bedouin community northwest of Jericho (Ariha) city in the eastern occupied West Bank, said an organisation.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Hasan Mleihat, head of the non-governmental Al-Baidar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, said residents of the Arab Al-Malihat Bedouin community in the Al-Mu'arrajat area fended off the settlers' attack, forcing them to retreat.

Mleihat said that the area has faced repeated assaults by Zionist settlers, including acts of intimidation aimed at driving Palestinians out of their communities.

05:10 GMT — Israel commits 5 more ceasefire violations in Lebanon

The Israeli army has committed five more violations of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire.

According to the official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), the Israeli violations concentrated in the districts of Tyre and Sidon in southern Lebanon, including air raids and drone flights.

The Israeli army raided on a valley between the towns of Al-Shaitiyeh and Jabal Al-Botom in the Tyre district.

