Arsenal  held to 0-0 home draw by Everton
Gunners remain third in the table on 30 points from 16 games, one point behind second-placed Chelsea.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in action with Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko.  / Photo: Reuters
December 14, 2024

Arsenal spurned several chances as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by a defensively resilient Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts dominated possession but lacked their typical intensity and were often left frustrated by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who made a string of fine saves, while Everton barely troubled David Raya at the other end.

Arsenal continued to control the game after the break, but became frustrated as time wore on and were unable to convert their dominance into three points.

Mikel Arteta's side remain third in the table on 30 points from 16 games, one point behind second-placed Chelsea, who host Brentford on Sunday.

SOURCE:Reuters
