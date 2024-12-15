AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mauritius issues arrest order for ex-central bank governor
Police in Mauritius have issued an order for the arrest of the country's former central bank governor over alleged conspiracy to defraud the government.
Mauritius issues arrest order for ex-central bank governor
Mauritius' former central bank governor, Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, was out of the country and would be arrested as soon as he returned, police said. / Photo: Getty Images
December 15, 2024

Police in Mauritius have issued an order for the arrest of the Indian Ocean islands' former central bank governor, in connection to an inquiry into a conspiracy to defraud case.

The action, by the police anti-money laundering unit, is the first significant one from the government of Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, who said last week the outgoing government had falsified the country's gross domestic product (GDP), budget deficit and public debt figures for years.

The former central bank governor, Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, was out of the country and would be arrested as soon as he returned, police said in a notice in Mauritius newspapers on Sunday.

They provided no more details on the nature of the case.

'Printing money to fund post-COVID recovery'

Seegolam did not respond to a request for comment.

In a report issued to parliament, Ramgoolam also accused the central bank of printing money to fund the government's Mauritius Investment Corporation, set up in 2020 to help companies deal with effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was meant to have been funded using the bank's official foreign exchange reserves, Ramgoolam's report said.

"The printing of money by the Bank of Mauritius to fund the MIC was an irresponsible act which has had deleterious effects on the monetary system, the more so that the banking system was already flush with excess liquidity," the report said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us