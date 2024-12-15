SPORTS
Man United stun Man City 2-1 in EPL derby
Manchester United stunned their neighbours Manchester City 2-1 in the English Premier League on Sunday.
Amad Diallo won a penalty and scored a late goal to give Manchester United a 2-1 lead over their crosstown rivals Manchester City on December 15, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
December 15, 2024

Manchester United poured on the misery for flagging Premier League champions Manchester City as late goals by Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo snatched an unlikely 2-1 away victory from the jaws of defeat on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim's side were heading for a third consecutive league defeat as they trailed to Josko Gvardiol's header.

But a scrappy derby short of quality had a stunning late twist as a mistake by Matheus Nunes led to a penalty which allowed Fernandes the chance to level from the spot in the 88th minute.

City had hardly got over that shock when seconds later Diallo sent the visiting fans into delirium with a superb finish from the tightest of angles.

City have now won only once in 11 games in all competitions and stay fifth in the table.

SOURCE:Reuters
