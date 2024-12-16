WORLD
3 MIN READ
Live Updates: Children among 15 killed in Israeli strike on south Gaza shelter
Israel's war in Gaza — now in its 437th day — has killed at least 44,976 Palestinians and wounded 106,759 others. In Lebanon, Israel has killed 4,047 people since October 2023 and keeps breaching the November 27 truce deal.
Live Updates: Children among 15 killed in Israeli strike on south Gaza shelter
A person reacts following an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, December 15, 2024, in this screengrab taken from a video. / Photo: Reuters
December 16, 2024

Monday, December 16, 2024

04:50 GMT — Children among 15 killed in Israeli strike on south Gaza shelter

At least 15 Palestinians, including children, were killed, and several others injured in an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Sunday evening, according to a medical source.

Witnesses reported that the strike targeted the Ahmed Abdel Aziz School, where hundreds of displaced civilians had sought refuge.

The Civil Defence Service confirmed the attack, saying that medical teams had recovered several bodies. However, the exact number of children among the victims remains unclear.

04:20 GMT — Trump and Netanyahu discuss Gaza hostages and Syria, Israeli PM says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump about developments in Syria and a recent push to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, he said on Sunday.

Netanyahu said he spoke with Trump on Saturday night about the issue.

A Trump spokesperson on Sunday declined to give further details about the call.

03:32 GMT — Over 110 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, local authorities say

More than 110 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza on Sunday, local authorities said.

"The occupation army continues to brutally target displaced people, civilians, municipal teams and others, killing more than 110 people in the past hours," Ismail Al-Thawabteh, who heads the Government Media Office in Gaza, told a press conference.

He said that one of the deadliest Israeli attacks on a school-turned-shelter in the northern town of Beit Hanoon on Sunday left at least 43 people dead.

For our live updates from Sunday, December 15, 2024, click here.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us