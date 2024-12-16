Monday, December 16, 2024

04:50 GMT — Children among 15 killed in Israeli strike on south Gaza shelter

At least 15 Palestinians, including children, were killed, and several others injured in an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Sunday evening, according to a medical source.

Witnesses reported that the strike targeted the Ahmed Abdel Aziz School, where hundreds of displaced civilians had sought refuge.

The Civil Defence Service confirmed the attack, saying that medical teams had recovered several bodies. However, the exact number of children among the victims remains unclear.

04:20 GMT — Trump and Netanyahu discuss Gaza hostages and Syria, Israeli PM says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump about developments in Syria and a recent push to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, he said on Sunday.

Netanyahu said he spoke with Trump on Saturday night about the issue.

A Trump spokesperson on Sunday declined to give further details about the call.

03:32 GMT — Over 110 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, local authorities say

More than 110 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza on Sunday, local authorities said.

"The occupation army continues to brutally target displaced people, civilians, municipal teams and others, killing more than 110 people in the past hours," Ismail Al-Thawabteh, who heads the Government Media Office in Gaza, told a press conference.

He said that one of the deadliest Israeli attacks on a school-turned-shelter in the northern town of Beit Hanoon on Sunday left at least 43 people dead.

For our live updates from Sunday, December 15, 2024, click here.