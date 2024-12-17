By Pauline Odhiambo

Falope Ibrahim's art doesn't just seek to take the viewer along on a visual journey into the vibrant world his mind inhabits.

To him, depicting a street vendor hawking his wares amid the hustle and bustle of a typical African marketplace is only half the story.

The audience should be coaxed into imagining they can smell the food, feel the warmth of the sun on their backs, and hear the chatter all around.

At 29, this Nigerian artist is already a name to reckon with in the realm of realism, imbibing his paintings with the rare gift of capturing the heartbeat of a scene.

In a painting titled "While the Sun Shines", a vendor is seen shielding herself from the daytime heat by cradling the handle of an open umbrella under her chin while simultaneously packing fruit for a waiting customer.

The visual imagery is complemented by a compelling sense of curiosity that makes the viewer want to know more about her.

"I was walking by the market one day when I saw the vendor. Something about how she was holding her umbrella and her head tilted to keep the handle in place reminded me of scenes I have seen many times in the marketplace," Falope tells TRT Afrika.

"With her permission, I took a photo of her and later recreated the scene on canvas."

Up close and personal

The term "realism" in art refers to the accurate, detailed and unembellished depiction of contemporary life, rejecting imaginative idealisation in favour of a close observation of outward appearances.

Many of Falope's oil paintings, including portraits, stay true to this ideal.

His evocatively titled artwork "If Our Appearance Defines Who We Are" shows a man in a state of contemplation – the pattern of his wide-brimmed hat casting captivating shadows over his face.

"When I painted this, I was thinking about how our inner thoughts and feelings can be different from what the outside world perceives us to be," says Falope.

"I thank God that our bodies are not made of transparent material because that could make us very vulnerable in many ways."

Conversely, the artist believes that being able to "see each other's thoughts" might perhaps make humanity more sensitive towards collective mental health.

"There are people who don't know how to speak up even when they need help," he explains. "So many bad things can be prevented or averted if everyone could clearly see what was going on inside us and positively intervene."

Beyond the obvious

Falope's oeuvre explores not just the people behind the faces but also how their quest for hope sometimes leads to bigger struggles.

"The Seekers" explores how fraudsters often scam Africans seeking a better life abroad into undertaking perilous journeys.

The painting depicts a man looking downcast even as he appears to be in a developed city where many migrants long to work.

"We have youth in Nigeria that are jobless. They are talented and have brilliant ideas but don't have the outlets to channel their ideas and earn an income, which is why many are constantly striving for work abroad," explains Falope.

His artwork "The Tomorrow Dawn" evokes optimism about the future, while "The Helping Hands" is a flashback to his childhood, when he would often help his mother and grandmother sell goods in the marketplace.

The painting depicts a child in school uniform standing in front of food items laid out for sale.

"I spent so much time with my mom and grandma just helping them out, and these are some of the memories I treasure and carry with me always," he tells TRT Afrika.

"They inspired me to start creating art that depicts the energy of the marketplace, and the experiences I shared with them still fuel art."

Nod to unsung heroes

Falope's painting titled "Mama" is a beautiful acknowledgement of mothers worldwide who work tirelessly to provide their children with better opportunities.

"Their life stories reflect courage, tenacity, and unwavering love. Many of them forgo their desires to ensure things work for their kids," says Falope, recalling his childhood.

"As a kid, I used to mess up notebooks by drawing on the margins, but instead of admonishing me, my mother bought me drawing books to sketch on," he tells TRT Afrika.

"When I got older, my parents supported my decision to study art and even created a private space for me at home where I could paint undisturbed. I do my best and make them proud."

As someone who has come up the hard way, he advises anyone aspiring to make their mark in the field of art to persevere, come what may.

"Practice constantly and be ready to sacrifice a lot of time and energy for your art," says Falope. "Don't undermine your talent; let your art be something that can heal you and others as well."

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.