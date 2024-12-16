AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Uganda court orders state to compensate warlord's victims
A Ugandan court has ordered the government to pay victims of a former Lord's Resistance Army commander up to $2,500 each.
Uganda court orders state to compensate warlord's victims
Thomas Kwoyelo's crimes included murder, torture, rape and kidnapping. / Photo: Reuters
December 16, 2024

A Ugandan court on Monday ordered the government to pay victims of a former Lord's Resistance Army commander up to $2,500 each.

Thomas Kwoyelo was found guilty in August of multiple counts of crimes against humanity for his role in the notorious militia in the first such trial in the East African country.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison in October.

On Monday, the court in Gulu in northern Uganda found that he was unable to provide compensation to victims and their families and found the government liable in his place.

'Government's failure'

"The atrocities committed by Thomas Kwoyelo against his victims was a manifestation of the failure on the part of government that triggers a responsibility on the state to pay reparations to the victims," the panel of four judges said.

The LRA was founded by former altar boy and self-styled prophet Joseph Kony in Uganda in the 1980s.

Its rebellion against President Yoweri Museveni saw more than 100,000 people killed and 60,000 children abducted in a reign of terror that spread to several neighbouring countries.

On Monday, the judges ruled that each of 103 registered victims of Kwoyelo would be paid four million shillings (about $1,100) with an additional five million shillings ($1,360) for victims of rape and sexual violence.

Trust fund

The government's representatives in the court pushed back on the ruling, saying it contained no legal basis to hold the state responsible.

They suggested the money could instead come from a trust fund for victims at the International Criminal Court.

One of the lawyers for the victims, Henry Komakech Kilama, cautiously welcomed the outcome.

"We are grateful to the court for recognising the suffering the victims have faced under the cruel hand of Kwoyelo," he told AFP.

'Victory against impunity'

"We would have expected more than what court awarded the victims but we believe it is a victory against impunity," he added.

Kwoyelo's crimes included murder, torture, rape and kidnapping. He has already served 15 years in prison after being captured in 2009.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us