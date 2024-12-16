AFRICA
UN pursues end to Libya's political deadlock
The UN has announced a new initiative aimed at breaking Libya’s three-year political deadlock and paving the way for national elections.
Libya has experienced unrest since the 2011 NATO-backed overthrow of the country's leader Muammar Gaddafi. / Photo: Getty Images
December 16, 2024

The UN announced on Monday a new initiative aimed at breaking Libya’s three-year political deadlock and paving the way for long-overdue national elections.

"In a little over a week, Libya will mark three years since the indefinite postponement of national elections in 2021.

"As unresolved issues continue to stall political progress, Libya’s national unity and territorial integrity are under threat," Stephanie Koury, officer-in-charge of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, told a UN Security Council session.

Saying that "Libyans are anxious about their country’s future," Koury described the current situation in the country as "unsustainable."

'Institutional competition'

"Unilateral actions pursued by political elites have deeply eroded Libyan institutions into parallel and competing structures," she added.

Koury also noted that "national reconciliation efforts are increasingly hindered by the political divisions and the vicious cycle of institutional competition."

She outlined UNSMIL's plan for an "inclusive, intra-Libyan political initiative" aimed at breaking the "political deadlock" and pave the way for national elections.

Emphasising that the initiative aims to renew "the legitimacy of Libya’s expired institutions," she said that it is built on four principles which are preserving stability, ensuring Libyan ownership through local frameworks, unifying and strengthening institutions, and fostering inclusivity among political and cultural groups.

Building of consensus

"I also intend to facilitate this process through an incremental, flexible approach to enable progressive building of consensus," she said, adding that the initiative is designed to adapt to future needs and leadership changes within UNSMIL.

Calling for a collective action, Koury said: "We must collectively seize the opportunity to achieve a lasting political settlement."

